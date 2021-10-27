Duckworth touts independent commission to study Afghanistan War

Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth on Wednesday touted her Senate bill that would create a nonpartisan commission to examine the longest war in American history so that hard-fought lessons would not go unheeded.

Speaking at an event hosted by the magazine Foreign Policy, Duckworth said her Afghanistan War Commission Act would establish an independent commission “to look at the span of the 20 years of the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan, but also look at the breadth of government, everybody who was there.”

Duckworth said the panel would study not only the history of the military conflict but also the role of the four administrations and the Congresses that oversaw it, as well as other government agencies’ involvement.

“We need to learn what we did wrong, that after 20 years and trillions of dollars in taxpayer money, within a week of us leaving, pulling out of Afghanistan, the country collapsed,” Duckworth said. “We did not truly do any nation building.”

Duckworth, a former Army helicopter pilot who was injured in combat in Iraq in 2004 and had both legs amputated after a rocket-propelled grenade struck her aircraft, said the military successfully accomplished its initial task of incapacitating al-Qaida and removing the Taliban from power in Afghanistan and eventually killing Osama bin Laden. But the rebuilding mission never transitioned to the purview of the State Department, she said.