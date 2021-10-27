Dogs dressed as tacos, sharks and Kyrsten Sinema take over Capitol Hill

It was a costume parade so exciting, not even Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pawlosi could miss it — well, at least not their canine doppelgangers.

“If we can find Nancy, we ought to get them to meet,” said Sen. Thom Tillis on Wednesday, pointing to his cocker spaniel poodle mix dressed in a suit jacket and a small white wig. The dog’s name is Mitch, in honor of the Senate Republican leader.

Tillis also brought along his 6-month-old puppy named Theo, who was dressed up like Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, complete with a purple wig and leggings that match the zebra-print coat she wore to the swearing-in of fellow Arizonan Mark Kelly in December 2020.

The costumed dogs gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium with their human companions to celebrate the third-annual “bipawtisan” Halloween party hosted by Tillis, a North Carolina Republican.

Staffers, senators and their dogs participate in TIllis’ annual dog parade on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol Hill is always a dog-friendly place. Lawmakers and staffers are often seen with their dogs in tow, or propping them up for photo ops in committee hearing rooms.