Diversifying population challenges government programs

The number of people identifying as more than one race tripled over the past decade, according to the 2020 census, a jump in the multiracial population the federal government may not be ready to handle.

People have been able to self-report racial identity and ethnicity — which encompass both race and Hispanic or Latino origins — on the once-every-decade head count since 1960. However, the census did not include a “more than one race” option until 2000.

About one in 10 respondents to the 2020 census indicated they were of more than one race or ethnicity — an increase from less than 3 percent in 2010.

That growth exposed the outdated way the federal government measures race and ethnicity, which mostly places people in a single box. From the Voting Rights Act to government measures preventing discrimination in private business, experts say the federal government doesn’t yet know what to do when a significant portion of the population doesn’t fit into just one box.

The increase also complicates the Biden administration’s nascent efforts to better measure the diversity of various government programs and address discrimination.