As Halloween deadline nears, Democrats spooked over highway law

The House appears increasingly unlikely to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, with progressives vowing not to vote for it until they can also vote on a larger package of President Joe Biden’s domestic priorities.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Tuesday that a framework alone would not suffice in convincing members of her caucus to back the bipartisan plan, which would reauthorize surface transportation programs and include $550 billion for roads, highways, water, broadband and other built infrastructure.

“If there’s agreement in the Senate moving forward and the president has an ironclad commitment from all 50 senators, we will vote both of them out of the House,” she said, but said any vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill has to occur concurrently with the vote on the larger domestic package.

Meanwhile, the current extension of the 2015 surface transportation law expires Oct. 31, meaning lawmakers have until Sunday to pass the overall bipartisan bill or a third short-term extension of the 2015 law.

If they don’t act, the current highway law will expire, potentially causing furloughs at the Department of Transportation and stalling some state DOT work.