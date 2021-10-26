Take Five: Ben Ray Luján

I also make a good pad thai and incredible green chile chicken enchiladas. I’ve been known to make paella outside on the grill. At home, we make cooking utensils out of old tractor discs. We call them discos — you weld the middle of it shut, so it’s almost creating a wok. I have one that’s round on a dual burner, and another that’s been pounded out flat, and I’ll fire up the paella. All you need is a hot surface so you can crisp up the rice, and then you add the fun stuff, chicken or chorizo, or if you can get your hands on some good fresh shellfish, which is a little harder to do in New Mexico. Once your friends find out you’re making it, they’ll all come over, so it’s not hard to get rid of.

Q: You chaired the DCCC through the 2016 and 2018 election cycles. What do you think went wrong in 2020, and what do Democrats need to do well in 2022?

A: While we didn’t win back the majority in the House in ’16, we did pick up seats. It was not talked about much, because we didn’t win the White House or the Senate either, but I was very proud of the seats that we flipped.

We built on that in 2018. I really believe that voters want to hear from candidates who are asking to earn their vote or their trust, and it was clearly a map where we could play offense. But you can’t add by subtracting, so we did not lose one of those seats that we picked up in ’16. You hold what you have, and then you add to it.

In 2020, there could have been more emphasis on protecting what we had — seats like Xochitl Torres Small, Gil Cisneros, Donna Shalala, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. A little more supporter investment there would have gone a long way, but you know, we have to learn from that.