Senators hit Pentagon’s ‘lax’ response to sexual assault

A bipartisan group of senators criticized the Defense Department on Tuesday for moving too slowly to combat sexual assault in the ranks.

The group of eight senators, including three who serve on the Armed Services Committee, made their views known in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III that was obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The senators expressed their “disappointment and concern” with the Pentagon’s “vague approach and lax timeline,” in particular Austin’s decision to take up to nine years to implement key elements of the department’s response to the problem.

“The men and women who serve in our military cannot continue to operate another day, let alone another decade, under a chain of command that is unwilling or incapable of taking decisive action to address this epidemic,” the senators wrote. “A problem of this magnitude demands an immediate, proportionate response.”

The letter's signatories were four Democrats — Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Dianne Feinstein of California and Ron Wyden of Oregon — plus four Republicans: Charles E. Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, Mike Braun of Indiana and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.