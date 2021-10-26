Senate’s clean energy fight may vex Biden at climate conference

With a key pillar of his climate agenda wobbling on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden and administration officials are downplaying the role of Congress in passing legislation to slow rising greenhouse gas levels as Democratic lawmakers are ratcheting up the pressure to reach a deal on climate legislation before the president heads overseas for global talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Biden and aides in recent days have minimized a deadlock in Congress over the opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., to a $150 billion clean electricity provision in Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, a sweeping bill of social, environmental and public works proposals.

Without that electricity provision, the U.S. faces a difficult climb to reach its climate goals of cutting emissions 50 to 52 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels, according to analysts at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.

Congressional Democrats hawkish on climate are wary of sending Biden across the Atlantic with little to show and no substantial climate provisions from Congress.

“The next week is a critical week for President Biden, and for our leadership on the world stage as a country,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told reporters on Monday.