Democrats eye Medicare Advantage as potential reconciliation offset

Democrats are considering payment reductions for private Medicare Advantage plans to help offset the cost of a multitrillion-dollar budget bill, according to three sources with knowledge of the talks, triggering a lobbying fight from the insurers.

The insurance industry is closely watching lawmakers’ search to pay for a sweeping jobs and social spending bill expected to cost around $2 trillion over a decade. The House version of the bill didn’t include any changes to the Medicare Advantage program, and the Senate has not yet introduced its own text, but lobbyists are concerned about the threat of payment cuts.

Democratic leaders and committees in both chambers are considering using MA savings to help fund the cost of adding dental, vision and hearing benefits to the traditional Medicare program, the sources said, although talks have shifted to the Senate as the chamber attempts to write a bill that will earn all 50 Democratic votes. Democrats are struggling to find offsets to pay for the bill amid disagreements over a provision to let Medicare negotiate prices directly with drugmakers and overhaul how drug prices are regulated.

Spokespeople for the committees of jurisdiction in the House and Senate declined to comment. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., last week declined to say whether MA adjustments were on the table. Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., meanwhile, said they were currently not under discussion in his committee.

“We’re not talking about it right now,” he told CQ Roll Call on Oct. 21. “No, we’re not talking about it at the moment.”