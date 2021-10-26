Congressional Softball Game is back with eight rookie lawmakers

“We’re gonna crush them. Absolutely crush them,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said last Friday. “No mercy. It’ll be a bloodbath.”

The New York Democrat wasn’t talking about the ongoing negotiations over a reconciliation package, nor the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey. She was talking softball — specifically the Congressional Women’s Softball Game set for 7 p.m. this Wednesday. The annual matchup pits members of Congress against the Bad News Babes, a squad of Washington-based journalists.

The trash talking is all tongue-in-cheek, but the philanthropic motivation behind the game is deadly serious: fighting breast cancer.

One of the game’s founders, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was just 41 when she found a lump on her breast. She kept the cancer secret for a little over a year, not wanting to scare her children or let the diagnosis define her, or sideline her, on the Hill.

“Playing in this game every year really makes a difference, because we can shine the light on a problem that a lot of people don’t even know about,” said Gillibrand.