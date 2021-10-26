Chopra brings Big Tech scrutiny to new consumer protection post

During his time on the Federal Trade Commission, Rohit Chopra made a point of scrutinizing the business practices of big technology companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Now, much to the delight of progressives in Washington, he appears to be bringing the same focus to his new job as leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Last Thursday, in one of Chopra’s first acts as director, the agency ordered six major technology companies to come forward with information on their payment systems and how they manage personal user data related to payments and financial information.

In a statement accompanying the order, Chopra acknowledged that innovative payment systems could have positive benefits for consumers and small-business owners alike. But he said that in the hands of companies that already wield considerable market power and possess huge swaths of data on their users’ private lives, such systems could be abused.

“This data can be monetized by companies that seek to profit from behavioral targeting, particularly around advertising and e-commerce,” Chopra said. “That many Big Tech companies aspire to grow in this space only heightens these concerns.”