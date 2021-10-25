Biden should borrow one thing from Trump

ANALYSIS — “I’ve instructed the military, whatever they need — if they need additional force — I will grant it.”

That was President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters in the East Room of the White House, on Aug. 26, hours after violent extremists killed 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops outside Kabul’s airport. It was his presidency’s darkest moment to date.

“Every day, when I talk to our commanders, I ask them what they need — what more do they need, if anything, to get the job done,” he said moments earlier during prepared remarks amid the chaotic withdrawal he ordered. “As they will tell you, I granted every request.”

Biden is famously loyal. But that can be a negative trait for any president — and an allergy to firing Cabinet officials and senior aides can become a drag on any presidency.

He did set the stage early, entering office with a warning to his team.