Photos of the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

Celebrity sightings at the Capitol have been rare since the onset of the pandemic, but this week saw an uptick with appearances by Paris Hilton, Jon Stewart and Alyssa Milano.

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated her 57th birthday with a visit to the Capitol (to cast a tie-breaking vote) on Wednesday. And finally, pups stole the show on the House steps as the week came to an end.

Here's the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists:

A member of the Los Angeles Police Department Mounted Unit is seen in front of the Peace Monument during the 40th Annual National Police Officers Memorial Service on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

An Architect of the Capitol worker lowers the flag to half staff after the death of Gen. Colin Powell on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Social media celebrity and heiress Paris Hilton attends a news conference Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol on legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as reporters and photographers sing "Happy Birthday" as she arrives in the Capitol on Wednesday. Harris turned 57 that day. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Paris Hilton waves to photographers in the Crypt area of the Capitol after posing for photos on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Actress Alyssa Milano attends a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol before a hearing on The Equal Rights Amendment on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Comedian and activist Jon Stewart, right, and 9/11 responder and activist John Feal leave Sen. Jon Tester's office on Thursday after their meeting to advocate for troops exposed to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Paris Hilton poses in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda while in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Jon Stewart and Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., talk on the House steps on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Dooley, a dachshund and mascot for Rep. Jeff Duncan's office, walks down the House steps after a vote on Thursday. Dooley was named after former University of Georgia head coach Vince Dooley. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)