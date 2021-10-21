Advocates of environmental, social and governance-oriented investing are stepping up pressure on global leaders to pursue policies such as carbon pricing, emission curbs and better disclosure on risk at a United Nations climate summit that starts later this month.

Governments are behind the private sector in responding to climate change. Providing regulatory certainty would not only help them catch up but would also help bring more investors into sustainable finance, the advocates said ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26.

The climate summit will kick off on Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, where President Joe Biden and other global policymakers are expected to announce climate commitments that build on the Paris Agreement in 2015.

“One of the enlightened moments in COP26 should be and will be when the investor sector steps up and says, ‘We believe that climate change presents an extraordinary number of risks and an extraordinary number of opportunities that we would like to be addressing, and regulatory certainty is what we seek,’” said Paula DiPerna, special adviser to CDP, a nonprofit that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

“There is momentum demonstrated by the investor sector that has only been growing, and that should be an indicator of the degree to which the people who know about money recognize that climate change is a challenge and also an important driver of economic growth as well,” she said.