Democrats nudge attorney general on contempt of Congress decision

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee used an oversight hearing Thursday to nudge Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on a pivotal upcoming decision — whether the Justice Department will pursue prosecution of former White House adviser Stephen Bannon for contempt of Congress.

When the hearing started, the House hadn’t officially voted to hold Bannon in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The chamber later voted 229-202 to adopt the contempt resolution.

The next step would be for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, part of the Justice Department, to decide whether to prosecute the misdemeanor charge that carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine.

That federal prosecutor’s office has declined to prosecute in recent referrals for contempt of Congress. But those referrals were for current government officials who were in the same administration as the prosecutors.

The political pressure Garland faces around a decision on Bannon, a private citizen who was once part of the Trump administration, was already apparent at the committee.