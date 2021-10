Social media celebrity and heiress Paris Hilton visited the Capitol on Wednesday.

She appeared alongside Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., institutional abuse survivors and child welfare advocates at a press conference and later lobbied members on legislation that would establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities.

Paris Hilton participated in a news conference Wednesday at the Capitol on legislation to establish a bill of rights for children placed in congregate care facilities. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)