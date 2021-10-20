Emanuel glides through Senate Foreign Relations hearing for Japan post

Rahm Emanuel received a warm welcome by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday at his confirmation hearing for the post of ambassador to Japan, smoothing the way to his expected confirmation despite opposition from some progressives who feel he could have done more as mayor of Chicago to push for racial justice and police reform.

Only one senator, Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., questioned Emanuel at length about the 2014 fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager, by a white police officer.

Emanuel, who led Chicago from 2011-19, has been criticized by members of the city’s Black community, racial justice activists and members of the House’s “Squad” of progressive lawmakers of color for initially seeming to take the side of the Chicago Police Department by declining for over a year to order the release of a dash-camera video that revealed the 17-year-old McDonald was shot 16 times while he walked away.

“I think in this time of national reckoning with the challenge of Black Lives Matter, when alderman and state representatives and state senators say this was an issue: that there was close cooperation during your time as mayor between the mayor’s office to essentially discourage the release of information and to not develop significant reforms … I think it’s important for this committee to actually weigh this,” Merkley said.

Emanuel, who was given time at the top of his confirmation hearing by Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to offer his side of the story, said that at the time he was following the standard practice of the day not to release evidence while an official investigation was ongoing that could potentially prejudice witnesses and endanger a prosecution.