Down to the wire on budget bill as Democrats haggle over details

Democrats on Wednesday dived into the push-pull phase of their spending and tax negotiations in hopes of reaching agreement on the broad contours of a budget reconciliation package in the $2 trillion ballpark as soon as this week.

The negotiations entered a new phase after President Joe Biden floated some potential cuts in meetings with progressives and moderates at the White House on Tuesday to bring the measure’s ambitions in line with the reality that two key centrist Senate Democrats — Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III — want a slimmer bill.

But it was clear Wednesday that many details still need to be hashed out on most of the major categories Democrats have been pitching to voters as Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. On issues ranging from expanded health care programs and child tax credits to state and local tax deductions and paid leave, members weren’t yet sold on specifics.

And given Sinema's opposition, top Democrats were mulling whether to revisit higher tax rates on individuals and corporations that have been considered a done deal as offsets.

Some ideas that have been floated on the Senate side that could fit the bill are a tax on stock buybacks, a minimum corporate tax based on income reported to shareholders and a levy on billionaires' assets, according to a source familiar with the talks.