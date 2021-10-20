Biden ignores voters’ No. 1 issue, just like Obama did

Inflation and climate change make for strange policy competitors. But here we are with the highest inflation in 13 years and supply chain bottlenecks disrupting everything from home building and auto sales to food and energy prices.

And where is President Joe Biden and most of his Cabinet off to in 12 days? That would be the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.

Instead of hosting an inflation summit here at home or announcing actions to spur employment and growth, the Biden team will be hobnobbing with its international counterparts as ships continue to stack up at Long Beach and store shelves begin to empty while the nation’s supply chain logjams drive up prices and shortages for basic necessities that affect every American.

That’s not to say the issue of climate change isn’t important to people — to some much more than others. Polling in recent years has seen Americans become more concerned with climate change and more supportive of federal action to address it.

A Gallup poll from March found two-thirds of respondents saying they were “concerned about global warming,” with 43 percent “a great deal” worried and 22 percent “a fair amount.” Other research has shown that Americans increasingly believe government must take more steps to address the global climate problem.