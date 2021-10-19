US takes aim at cryptocurrencies in bid to stem ransomware

The Biden administration last week took several steps to crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies, which have become the most popular way that criminal groups demand ransom payments after carrying out devastating cyberattacks.

The White House convened a virtual counter-ransomware summit of officials from 30 countries, also last week, and the group pledged cooperation to “inhibit, trace, and interdict ransomware payment flows, consistent with national laws and regulations, which will drive down economic incentives for ransomware actors.”

The Treasury Department on Friday warned private companies dealing with virtual currencies that facilitating ransom payments using digital money could run afoul of U.S. sanctions laws.

“Ransomware actors are criminals who are enabled by gaps in compliance regimes across the global virtual currency ecosystem,” Wally Adeyemo, deputy Treasury secretary, said in a statement. “Treasury is helping to stop ransomware attacks by making it difficult for criminals to profit from their crimes, but we need partners in the private sector to help prevent this illicit activity.”

Companies and individuals that process or operate virtual currencies may be subject to U.S. sanctions law because either an individual receiving the ransom payment or the country where the recipient is located may be subject to such laws, the Treasury department warned.