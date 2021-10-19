Take Five: Adam Kinzinger

When I got elected in 2010 — it sounds dramatic and politician-y, but it’s true — I said to myself, if people are willing to die for this country, I have to be willing to give a career for the same cause. You know, I had just gotten out of Iraq.

I always thought that vote would be, like, Social Security reform. But at the moment, I really truly utterly believe that our democracy is under siege. I truly believe that nobody else is coming. We have this sense as Americans that somebody else will come and save the day, because we always have. Nobody’s coming, right? It’s us. And I don’t like the job enough to sell out the future of this country to keep it. So if it costs me my job, great. I’ll go make more money and have a way easier life.

It’s really easy to convince yourself that you can’t make a difference speaking out loudly. The only thing that can happen is you lose, and you’ll be replaced by somebody like a Marjorie Taylor Greene. And that’s how these people [in Congress] convince themselves, “Hey, the best thing I can do is go limp.”

One of my biggest frustrations was when Anthony Gonzalez announced he wasn’t running again, and everybody started attacking him, saying that’s why Trump is going to win. Like, no. Anthony Gonzalez did his one tour in Vietnam, and he was heroic. The fact that he didn’t sign up for a second tour in Vietnam doesn’t make him any less heroic. It means somebody else needs to go and do a tour. It’s not the 10 of us who are going to save this democracy, it’s the 190 who finally get fed up enough to say something.

Q: I always ask people to name their closest friend across the aisle. But what about within your own party?