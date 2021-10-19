Senator’s call to suspend Pentagon vaccine mandate sets up clash

A senior Senate Republican’s call for a suspension of mandatory coronavirus vaccines for U.S. troops and Pentagon civilians could fuel partisan divisions over the pandemic and add a defense element to the debate.

James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, in a letter Monday to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III called the Pentagon’s vaccine mandates “haphazardly implemented and politically motivated.”

Inhofe said they “risk irrevocable damage to our national security,” which he said would be greater “than any external threat.” He requested answers from Austin on the mandates’ costs and impact on readiness.

However, some Democrats on the Armed Services Committees are outraged by Inhofe’s letter.

These lawmakers, in statements to CQ Roll Call, noted that U.S. troops must be up to date on a variety of vaccinations, from chickenpox to measles, and may have to get additional jabs depending on where they are deployed.