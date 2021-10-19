Rahm Emanuel’s Japan confirmation hearing spotlights Democratic tensions

Rahm Emanuel’s Wednesday confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his nomination to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan is drawing above-average attention, and not because of the importance Tokyo plays in Washington’s global alliance system.

Despite Emanuel’s years as a skilled and ruthless practitioner of partisan politics in Washington, including years as a top House Democrat and as President Barack Obama’s first chief of staff, his nomination to the prestigious and highly sought-after ambassadorship to Japan has drawn the strongest ire from members of his own party.

While no Senate Democrat has yet to come out against Emanuel’s nomination, several progressive House Democrats known as “the Squad” have, in addition to several progressive activist groups. It is unclear whether they will have sway with senators, who are the only lawmakers who vote on nominees to be U.S. diplomats.

Emanuel, who led Democrats’ successful efforts to take back the House in the 2006 midterms, has racked up support from his former colleagues there, including the House’s top three Democratic leaders. He also has the backing of his home state of Illinois’ two senators: Richard J. Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat; and Tammy Duckworth.

The chief objection that progressives have to Emanuel’s nomination is that when he served as mayor of Chicago, his administration suppressed the release for more than a year of a dashboard video that showed a white police officer’s fatal 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was Black, as the teenager walked away. At the time, Emanuel was running for reelection.