House might take up bill to shift debt limit power to Treasury

Hoping to end the partisan impasse over lifting the statutory debt ceiling, House leaders are considering taking up legislation designed to relieve Congress of the burden.

A two-sentence bill sponsored by Rep. Brendan F. Boyle, D-Pa., vice chairman of the Budget Committee, would give the Treasury Department power to raise the debt limit unilaterally. The measure simply states that the debt limit “shall be treated as being equal to such greater dollar amount as the Secretary of the Treasury may periodically determine.”

Democrats say the measure contains provisions similar to those enacted as part of a budget agreement in 2011, initially proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and used again to end a 2013 debt limit standoff. Dubbed the “McConnell rule,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that the idea “has merit.”

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday that the Boyle bill may be the most “viable” path to a debt limit deal that ends the partisan gridlock. A short-term debt limit increase is expected to run dry in December, forcing new congressional action to ensure the government can pay all its bills.

“The more viable option is to adopt a process that was suggested by Sen. McConnell a few years ago,” Hoyer said. “Now, of course, the fact that he made that does not mean he would support it, which is sad.”