Fortenberry expects criminal charge accusing him of lying to FBI

Nebraska Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Tuesday he expects to be charged with lying to the FBI in connection with an investigation into illegal foreign campaign contributions to him and other U.S. political candidates.

Fortenberry, the ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said around two-and-a-half years ago, FBI agents came to his house and then followed up at a later time.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” Fortenberry said in a YouTube video. “They’ve accused me of lying to them and are charging me with this. We are shocked. We are stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help and so now we will have to fight.”

Any member of the House Republican Conference who is indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years could be imposed must resign from any committees they are on “promptly,” according to conference rules.

When members are indicted, the Ethics Committee usually defers any action until the Department of Justice completes its prosecution of a member, as was the case with former Reps. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., and Chris Collins, R-N.Y.