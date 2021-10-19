Democrats aim for outline of budget reconciliation agreement this week
Schumer says caucus is 'passionate' about getting a deal done
Democrats hope to reach agreement this week on an updated "framework" for a partisan spending and tax package that their Senate and House majorities can pass through the filibuster-proof reconciliation process, but they offered few new details on how they plan to resolve disputes that have stalled the measure for months.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters after Tuesday’s weekly closed-door caucus lunch that the pace of negotiations has “picked up” and the desire among Democrats to compromise on a scaled-down package “is strong.”
"We had a very spirited discussion at our lunch, passionate, strong, and there was universal — universal — agreement in that room that we have to come to an agreement, and we got to get it done, and want to get it done this week," the New York Democrat said.
Schumer promised “there'll be all kinds of meetings together and separately” among Senate and House Democrats and the White House to finalize a framework. The goal, he said, is to get a commitment from all 50 Senate Democrats and at least 218 House Democrats — the thresholds needed for passage, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie in the Senate.
Democrats largely declined to detail the status of their negotiations, but several admitted there is still no agreement on a topline price tag or how to cut what was once envisioned to be a $3.5 trillion package by around one-third. Up in the air is hundreds of billions in direct spending and tax incentives across a multitude of priority policy areas like climate, child care, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, paid leave, health care and more.
President Joe Biden, who has been hosting meetings with key lawmakers in an effort to identify a compromise package in the $2 trillion ballpark, may be the one to offer a suggested framework, some Democrats said.
"I'm pretty confident the president will do that in the context of what he thinks we can pass," House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters earlier Tuesday.
Hawaii Sen. Mazie K. Hirono said Democrats have not yet resolved a dispute over the general approach: Progressives want to keep all or most programs in the bill, but fund them for shorter periods of time. And many moderates want to fund fewer programs but make them permanent or long enough to be fully implemented and gain traction with the public.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is No. 3 in Democratic leadership, agreed no final decisions have been made on strategy. But she suggested the only way Democrats will come to agreement this week is if they let go of programs they don’t have the votes or budgetary room to pass.
“When you're lowering the topline number, there are going to be things that we're not going to be able to get done now,” the Michigan Democrat said. “It doesn't mean that we won't continue to work on them. It just means they won't be in this package.”
But a group of House progressives left a White House meeting Tuesday afternoon saying they believe Biden favors their approach to keep as many programs as possible.
"I think he is with us that we need to invest in as many of those transformational areas as possible, even if it means for some of them a shorter amount of time," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington said.
Wiggle room
The litany of unresolved issues is why Schumer’s desire to get the framework done this week was hardly a firm deadline. His fellow Democrats agreed with the ambition to bring negotiations to a close, but they likewise offered some wiggle room on exactly when it may happen.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be this week or next week,” Hirono said. “My hope is that it'll be within the next two weeks [that] we'll come up with a framework that's going to be much more specific than what I've heard so far.”
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal added: “Let’s not paint an arbitrary line in the sand, but we’re certainly working hard and I think [this week] is possible.”
Republicans, who are uniformly opposed to the package, welcomed Democrats to take their time.
"The longer this lays out there, the more unpopular it becomes," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.
Concern about muddled messaging over the various elements of the expansive package is one of the reasons Democrats want to reach quick agreement.
“We need to be out there explaining this to the American people,” Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., said Monday. “Every single day that we're consumed by internal debates and internal arguments is a day that we're not actively selling this.”
The other factor pushing Democrats to accelerate negotiations is the Oct. 31 expiration of surface transportation programs. The House wants to avoid a need for a short-term extension and necessary cash infusion into the Highway Trust Fund, and instead clear a Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill that contains a five-year reauthorization and $550 billion in new spending.
But to get progressive Democrats' help to pass the infrastructure bill — expected to draw little support from House Republicans — they first want to see the reconciliation package done.
Democratic leaders are hoping a reconciliation framework that all factions can agree on will be enough to grease the skids on infrastructure if the House can’t pass a reconciliation bill before the end of the month, which Hoyer said is still the goal.
Passing both bills “will be success,” Hoyer said. “Now if we make significant process, that’ll also be success towards those ends. And we’re working very hard to get there.”
Biden meetings
Biden has taken a more hands-on approach to negotiations since late September when House Democrats couldn’t meet their first self-imposed deadline to pass both bills ahead of the initial Sept. 30 expiration of surface transportation programs.
After Biden told House Democrats both bills had to move together to pass, Congress approved a 30-day highway stopgap, creating a new deadline for action. In the weeks since, the president has held countless in-person meetings and calls with key lawmakers to try to broker a compromise.
Biden hosted several lawmakers at the White House Tuesday: He met with key holdouts, centrist Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in the morning, followed by two afternoon group meetings with progressives and moderates. He first met with nine House progressives, followed by a group of eight moderates, three senators and five House members.
Four of the five House moderates were members of the New Democrat Coalition, including its chairwoman, Suzan DelBene of Washington. The coalition has argued that a smaller package should focus on long-term certainty for a handful of priority programs.
Specifically, the New Democrats have suggested prioritizing four things:
- Extending a costly but popular expansion of the child tax credit enacted in the March coronavirus relief law through at least 2025, as in the House bill.
- Permanently extending that law’s expansion of premium tax credits for purchasing health insurance and providing broader access to Medicaid in states that did not expand the program.
- Providing “robust” 10-year economic development grants and technical assistance to persistently distressed communities.
- Going “big” on programs that aim to reduce carbon emissions.
Progressives also have a priority list, which only overlaps with New Democrats on climate, but they are advocating for a broader array of programs, funded for a limited time.
“At the end of the day, the idea that we can do these programs, a multitude of programs and actually get them going, so that they deliver immediate transformational benefits to people is what we're focused on," Jayapal said.
Earlier Tuesday, Hoyer sided with moderates, saying, “My own view is we ought to do fewer things better.”
Hoyer declined to identify what provisions he wanted to prioritize. But he said the ones the New Democrats have identified are "some of the highest priorities," although not an exhaustive list.
"My discussions with the speaker and others have been that we ought to do what we can do within the limit of the dollars that we can pass through the United States Senate and the House of Representatives, and do the things that we do well and with a sense of permanency to those policies," Hoyer said.
David Lerman contributed to this report.