Democrats aim for outline of budget reconciliation agreement this week

Democrats hope to reach agreement this week on an updated "framework" for a partisan spending and tax package that their Senate and House majorities can pass through the filibuster-proof reconciliation process, but they offered few new details on how they plan to resolve disputes that have stalled the measure for months.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters after Tuesday’s weekly closed-door caucus lunch that the pace of negotiations has “picked up” and the desire among Democrats to compromise on a scaled-down package “is strong.”

"We had a very spirited discussion at our lunch, passionate, strong, and there was universal — universal — agreement in that room that we have to come to an agreement, and we got to get it done, and want to get it done this week," the New York Democrat said.

Schumer promised “there'll be all kinds of meetings together and separately” among Senate and House Democrats and the White House to finalize a framework. The goal, he said, is to get a commitment from all 50 Senate Democrats and at least 218 House Democrats — the thresholds needed for passage, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie in the Senate.

Democrats largely declined to detail the status of their negotiations, but several admitted there is still no agreement on a topline price tag or how to cut what was once envisioned to be a $3.5 trillion package by around one-third. Up in the air is hundreds of billions in direct spending and tax incentives across a multitude of priority policy areas like climate, child care, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, paid leave, health care and more.