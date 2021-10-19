A competition for beer supremacy is brewing again in Washington

Beers (and friendly rivalries) are once again flowing in Congress, as members compete at the annual Brew Across America event set for Wednesday night.

The contest pushes lawmakers to become alchemists for a day, creating small batch runs at Anheuser-Busch plants. It’s a chance to brew, brag and indulge in the grand old tradition of mixing beer-drinking with politics.

“There was absolutely sampling going on the entire time,” Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida said of her experience at the booze giant’s Jacksonville facility, where some of her constituents work. Though her beer was just a warm and malty juice when she helped make it last month, it has since fermented into a light orange citrus ale with Madagascar vanilla.

The brews now go before a panel of Washington media that — full disclosure — includes CQ Roll Call’s own senior reporter Lindsey McPherson. Those judges will crown the winner, but the real honor may be the people’s choice award, decided by guests at a taste-testing event that in the past has featured many beer-related puns.

New this year is a “bipartisan buddy” system that forces Republicans and Democrats to work together. Cammack picked Rep. Sara Jacobs, a California Democrat, as her partner because they’re the youngest House women from their respective parties in the current freshman class, a fact they found out at orientation, she said. Adding oranges to their beer was an easy call, given that both their home states are dominant in citrus production.