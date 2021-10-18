Photo of the day: A Colin Powell flashback from the archives

(Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call archive)

Former secretary of State, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, national security adviser and four-star general Colin L. Powell has died from complications with COVID-19. He was 84, and had been treated for a blood cancer that weakens the immune system, according to news reports.

CQ Roll Call dug into our archives and found this gem of a photo of three unlikely New Yorkers.

From left, actor Ron Silver, known as an activist and portrayer of iconic Washington figures such as Henry Kissinger; Gen. Colin Powell; and Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., attend the New York State Festival on Oct. 14, 1991.