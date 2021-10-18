It’s time we recognize pets as a public health strategy

Many Americans have come to appreciate the power of the human-animal bond through meaningful personal experiences with their pets over the past year and half.

The comfort and companionship pets have provided during the pandemic is supported by solid scientific research demonstrating that pets improve our health and well-being. Now is the time to rely on that research and envision policies and programs that recognize pet ownership as a public health strategy.

We’ve progressed from a sense that pets are just “fun” to recognizing that pets support positive changes in mental health, address significant medical conditions and promote social connection. Studies even show that pets have the power to lower the cost of health care and strengthen the social fabric of towns and cities throughout the United States.

A record 90 percent of pet owners said their pet helped them cope emotionally with the pandemic. Scientific studies back them up, showing that pets can alleviate anxiety, reduce depression and buffer against stress. More health professionals are recommending pets and incorporating them into the long-term management of mental health conditions.

Pets improve physical health as well. Research demonstrates that pet owners have lower blood pressure and are more likely to achieve recommended levels of daily exercise. Dog ownership has also been shown to correlate with reduced obesity and longer life. For these reasons, the American Heart Association views pet ownership as an important heart health strategy.