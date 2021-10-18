Economy, Fed paper over debt problem

ANALYSIS — You wouldn’t know it from all the noise around the debt ceiling and budget reconciliation. But surging economic growth fueled by unprecedented fiscal and monetary firepower has given lawmakers what golfers call a “mulligan” on America’s near-term budget problems.

Start with the big takeaway from the Congressional Budget Office: In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the IRS collected $370 billion in corporate tax receipts, more than double the CBO’s February estimate and 55 percent more than predicted in July.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing global pandemic, U.S. corporations are contributing to the federal government’s finances at robust levels,” crowed a release from the Alliance for Competitive Taxation, a group of big U.S. companies fighting Democrats’ proposed tax increases.

The $370 billion figure, if it holds when the Biden administration releases final fiscal 2021 numbers, would be higher than the White House’s August projection that it had already revised up $89 billion from February. It would be just $13 billion below what the CBO projected back in June 2017, before the GOP tax overhaul later that year cut the corporate tax rate by 14 points.

Over fiscal years 2018 through 2027, actual results and the CBO’s updated forecast show total federal receipts at just $127 billion less than their $43 trillion June 2017 projection — a 0.3 percent difference. Compared with their first post-GOP tax cuts forecast in April 2018, updated CBO estimates show nearly 90 percent of the assumed revenue loss has evaporated.