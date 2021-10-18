Democrats work through Manchin obstacles on budget bill

Senate Democrats said Monday they are looking at alternative proposals for reducing carbon emissions amid West Virginia centrist Joe Manchin III’s opposition to a $150 billion clean electricity performance program.

Manchin opposes the program, which would provide subsidies to utilities that shift to renewable energy sources like solar, wind and nuclear and meet certain emission targets while penalizing those that don’t, and said he thinks energy companies are already making the transition. West Virginia is a top producer of coal and natural gas -- energy sources that would likely draw penalties under the proposed program.

Some Senate climate hawks begrudgingly acknowledged Monday that the CEPP may not make it into the final package and that Democrats are discussing alternative proposals.

"I've been told it would be prudent to plan alternatives and be very happy if it is not out," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said.

The acknowledgement was just one of a few signs Monday that Democrats have started working through obstacles that Manchin -- who effectively holds veto power over the partisan budget reconciliation package in the 50-50 Senate -- has erected as his party seeks to unify around a package of social spending and climate programs, offset by tax increases on corporations and wealthy individuals.(HR 5376)