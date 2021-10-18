Congress blocks cuts to top contractors’ weapon budgets

Congress recently blocked the Pentagon from moving more than $1 billion that defense officials had wanted to use instead on programs they consider higher priorities. More than $500 million of the money was for a handful of weapons built by powerful contractors.

The Pentagon had said it does not need the $500 million-plus that was appropriated for the fighter jets, helicopters, ships, vehicles and bombs made by four of its top five contractors.

But the congressional Appropriations and Armed Services committees, for reasons that none of them would divulge, insisted that the military spend the money anyway. All four of those panels must agree for the Pentagon to reprogram funds.

Such reprogramming requests, and congressional reordering of them, are common in Pentagon budgeting. The committees’ reasons for denying requests may be well founded.

But the public may never know if that is the case. None of the four defense panels provided CQ Roll Call an explanation for forcing the Pentagon to keep spending money on particular initiatives.