White House sets Nov. 8 to open US to vaccinated travelers

The White House on Friday set Nov. 8 for the anticipated lifting of restrictions on overseas travelers coming into the United States, saying it expects foreign nationals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the country by air, and at Canada and Mexico land borders starting on that date.

"Fully vaccinated travelers will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding," a White House official said, referring to air travel. The official added the move will put "in place a global international travel policy that is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

The announcement follows one Tuesday setting a path for fully vaccinated travelers to enter the U.S. via land and ferry ports, as well as one made Sept. 20 applying to international air travel.

The Nov. 8 opening was first reported by Reuters. When implemented, it will require foreign nationals to show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane destined for the U.S., Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said last month.

In November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will also begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from Mexico and Canada to enter the U.S. at land and ferry ports of entry.