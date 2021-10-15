A House Sergeant at Arms Office employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography in Fairfax County, Va.

Stefan Bieret, 41, of Burke, Va., was charged with 10 counts related to possession of child sexual abuse images, a Thursday Fairfax County Police release said.

Police obtained a warrant and searched Bieret’s home Wednesday and “recovered multiple electronics,” the release said. Bieret was then taken into custody and charged with the 10 felony counts.

Bieret is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, a jail official confirmed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

As a congressional employee, Bieret worked for the House Sergeant at Arms, the office responsible for maintaining order and security on the House side of the Capitol, along with fulfilling other ceremonial and support duties.