FDA advisers back Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted, 19-0, to authorize a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot at least two months after the first dose, providing some reassurance to the 14 million Americans who received its vaccine and face a higher risk of mild cases than other vaccinated people.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended the second shot after parsing the data for five hours. The panel had not debated at its ongoing meeting Friday whether people can get a booster shot made by a different manufacturer than the vaccine they originally received.

FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said at the meeting that real-world evidence suggests the single dose shot is less effective than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, including against hospitalization. Johnson & Johnson argued two doses of its vaccine would ramp up efficacy to 94 percent, comparable to those other authorized vaccines.

The company also said its vaccine provided more durable immunity than the mRNA vaccines, but that immunity has seen a dangerous decline due to variants like delta.

The company’s studies suggested a second dose of the vaccine would boost antibody levels by 1.5-fold to 4.5-fold.