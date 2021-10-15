DHS to restart ‘Remain in Mexico’ for asylum-seekers next month

The Homeland Security Department could restart as early as next month a controversial Trump administration border program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for their court dates, according to a court filing late Thursday night.

In a document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the federal government said it "anticipates being in a position to re-implement” the so-called Remain in Mexico program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, “by mid-November.”

Under MPP, which began under the Trump administration and was formally terminated in June, asylum-seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border and request protection are required to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration court cases. The wait could be months, and the pandemic even stretched some to more than a year.

Following a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk ordered the Biden administration to make a good faith effort to reinstate the program, finding that the administration hadn’t sufficiently explained its reasons for ending it. Last month, the states filed a motion accusing the administration of delaying the reinstatement of the program in violation of that court order.

In Thursday’s filing to update the court on its compliance, government lawyers reported that the Department of Homeland Security has initiated the rebuilding of facilities in Laredo and Brownsville, Texas, to hold immigration court hearings for those in MPP. The department is also working with the Justice Department to make room for additional immigration hearings on the immigration court system’s crowded docket and is developing protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19, the filing says.