Capitol Police officer faces charges connected to Jan. 6 attack

A veteran Capitol Police officer faces charges he obstructed the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol related to the deletion of Facebook information, including messages between him and a man who later was charged with entering the building that day.

Michael A. Riley, an officer with the K-9 unit who has been at the agency for more than 25 years, was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Riley is the first Capitol Police officer charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, where a mob inspired by then-President Donald Trump broke into the building and attacked and injured multiple officers, ultimately interrupting Congress’ counting of the Electoral College votes from the presidential race.

In one charge, Riley is accused of directing the man to take down from Facebook records related to that man's conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with the intent of making them unavailable for the investigation into the attack. And in the other, Riley is accused of deleting his Facebook direct communications with the man “to impair their use in the federal investigation."

A magistrate released Riley when the government did not seek pretrial detention. His next hearing is Oct. 26.