Report: White House considering Robert Califf as FDA commissioner

President Joe Biden is considering a plan to nominate former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf to take the reins of the agency as its permanent leader, according to a news report.

If chosen and confirmed by the Senate, the Obama-era government official would take the helm at a time of intense public scrutiny. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA’s decisions have faced scrutiny as its regulators have made crucial decisions over booster shots and pediatric vaccinations.

In 2016, the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Califf’s nomination, 89-4. Though he served as FDA commissioner for less than a year, his history of bipartisan approval and long track record with the agency could help grease the wheels of his confirmation process.

The Washington Post first reported the move, which a White House official declined to confirm.

"There has not been a decision made for the FDA commissioner and we remain grateful to the strong acting leadership at the FDA," said the official.