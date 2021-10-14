Lawmakers warned of risks from aging offshore infrastructure

The flow of oil from shallower parts of the Gulf of Mexico has slowed to a trickle over the years as production shifted to deeper waters, but much of the now-outdated equipment remains — rusting — in place.

“The depletion of shallow water oil and gas resources has left a legacy of active but quite old infrastructure still producing marginal but declining resources,” Donald Boesch, president emeritus of the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science, testified Thursday.

He and other experts appeared before a hearing of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources as it examines the risks posed by aging and abandoned offshore fossil fuel infrastructure. Witnesses highlighted how pipelines left to deteriorate on the seafloor and leaky, abandoned wells pose environmental risks, in the form of both spills and contributions to climate change.

Many of the facilities that need to be retired are no longer operated by original leaseholders but have been passed off to smaller companies with less capacity to handle that process, posing substantial challenges to reliably sealing and decommissioning them.

More than 55,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled in federal waters, 97 percent of them in the Gulf of Mexico, and 59 percent of those wells have been either permanently or temporarily abandoned, Boesch said.