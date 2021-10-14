California board diversity requirements face legal challenge

California, one of the first states to require companies to include women on their boards of directors, may see its ability to enforce director diversity laws upended depending on the outcome of multiple lawsuits.

One of those lawsuits is a complaint from three California taxpayers over enforcement of SB 826, which requires public companies with principal executive offices in the state to incrementally increase the number of women on their boards. It will head to trial on Oct. 25 after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis denied each side’s motion for summary judgment.

SB 826 was signed into law in 2018 by then-Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. By the end of 2021, companies must have at least two female directors if they have five people on a board, or three women if the corporation has six or more directors.

Robin Crest, Earl De Vries and Judy De Vries, who are represented by conservative activist group Judicial Watch, filed their complaint in 2019. They claim that the law’s mandate is an unconstitutional gender-based quota and that the secretary of state's office should not use taxpayers’ money to implement the statute.

"Corporations are prohibited from placing someone on a board because of their sex, and there is no evidence that there's improper discrimination on boards, or illegal discrimination on boards that require government intervention," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in an interview. "And the intervention is unlawful."