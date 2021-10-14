Architect of the Capitol employee spats with Capitol Police draw scrutiny

An Architect of the Capitol employee who called a Capitol Police officer a homophobic slur and asked if the officer wanted to see their genitalia during an administrative search has yet to be disciplined by the agency.

The Architect of the Capitol employee also verbally threatened the officer at the entrance to a federal office building, according to a substantiated report of the May 24 incident by Architect of the Capitol Inspector General Christopher P. Failla’s office.

The report also references another altercation on May 28 in which the AOC employee was uncooperative with officers during an administrative search, refused to show their staff identification, comply with directions to remove their earbuds — and reportedly yelled racially motivated statements at the officers.

Both complaints were sent to the agency’s inspector general by the Capitol Police Department’s office of general counsel.

A spokesperson for the Architect of the Capitol said the agency will take action when all pertinent investigations are complete.