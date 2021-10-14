Architect of the Capitol employee spats with Capitol Police draw scrutiny
Report: Architect of the Capitol employee also threatened Capitol Police officer
An Architect of the Capitol employee who called a Capitol Police officer a homophobic slur and asked if the officer wanted to see their genitalia during an administrative search has yet to be disciplined by the agency.
The Architect of the Capitol employee also verbally threatened the officer at the entrance to a federal office building, according to a substantiated report of the May 24 incident by Architect of the Capitol Inspector General Christopher P. Failla’s office.
The report also references another altercation on May 28 in which the AOC employee was uncooperative with officers during an administrative search, refused to show their staff identification, comply with directions to remove their earbuds — and reportedly yelled racially motivated statements at the officers.
Both complaints were sent to the agency’s inspector general by the Capitol Police Department’s office of general counsel.
A spokesperson for the Architect of the Capitol said the agency will take action when all pertinent investigations are complete.
“As indicated in the Inspector General’s report there are two investigations into this matter: the employee’s allegations of harassment and discrimination against the U.S. Capitol Police which is being investigated by the AOC’s Diversity, Inclusion and Dispute Resolution Office; and similar claims against the employee by the U.S. Capitol Police’s complaint to the Inspector General,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Both matters are being fully investigated by the Architect of the Capitol. Management will take appropriate action upon their completion.”
A spokesperson for the Capitol Police, in a statement, referred all inquires to the AOC officials because "it is their case."
The AOC employee declined to answer questions in an interview with the inspector general’s office.
“The OIG substantiated that the AOC employee violated AOC policy when they displayed conduct unbecoming of an AOC employee and did not fully cooperate with the OIG,” said the one-page report, released on Sept. 14. “The administrative violations were submitted to the jurisdiction for action deemed appropriate, if any. The case is closed and management action is pending.”
On Feb. 26, the same AOC employee was reported to the inspector general “for similar circumstances,” the report said.
“The Architect of the Capitol is committed to ensuring its employees enjoy a workplace free from discrimination and harassment,” the agency spokesperson said.