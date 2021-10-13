Take Five: Nikema Williams

A: I’m the person who’s supposed to bring the class together for social events. A lot of politics is about people getting to know each other and building relationships, and it’s my job to create opportunities for that. We have gotten together to just hang out, going to different members’ homes, and we support each other. We came in at a difficult time when we couldn’t really socialize with anyone because of COVID.

That’s the fun part, but then I also have to coordinate special order hour, which is where people in the evenings get to do one-minute speeches or five-minute speeches on the floor. The freshman class president coordinates members of the freshman class to preside. The bad part about that is if people don’t show up, I have to do it.

Q: You grew up on your grandparents’ farm in rural Alabama, and your grandfather was very active as a Democrat there. What is the party doing now in places like that? Realistically, can Democrats do anything to woo rural voters again?

A: It was the big city of Smiths Station! I think it’s all about showing up and meeting people where they are. For far too long, we lost our way and just focused on where there was a multitude of voters, in our urban centers. Now we’ve found success in Georgia by making sure we talk to everyone about the issues that matter to them. I’m the only person in my family who lives in a major metropolitan area. Everyone else lives in the country. And so when we talk about talking to rural voters, we’re talking about my family members. We have to make sure we get back to having those direct voter conversations.

Q: You succeeded the late great John Lewis, and I understand you knew him pretty well. Your husband worked for him for a number of years, and you considered him a mentor. What’s something about him that most people don’t know?