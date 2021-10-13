Supply chain logjam poses question: Can Biden save Christmas?

The tangled U.S. supply chain, which has left U.S. ports snarled with traffic and threatens the holiday season, is drawing federal attention, but experts say the problem may be too late to solve this year.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon with representatives from unions, companies and trade groups, including the Teamsters, the AFL-CIO, Wal-Mart, FedEx, UPS, Target and the National Retail Federation, but the problem is so deep and takes so long to resolve that a meeting about 10 weeks before Christmas may not be enough.

Willy Shih, a professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, said underinvestment in infrastructure and the lack of domestic manufacturing have helped stall parts and products from moving through the supply chain. He also said the glut of pandemic relief added to the problem by spurring demand just as supplies were constrained.

“It’s too late for this year’s Christmas,” said Shih. “The die is cast on that one.”

The logistics logjam is primarily pandemic induced, he said. Automakers cut back orders in 2020 only to realize they’d cut back too far when demand ramped back up. COVID-19 outbreaks have shut down work at ports, and a shortage of warehouse workers and truck drivers has contributed to the problem. Even while all that’s occurring, e-commerce is on the rise.