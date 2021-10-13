Hearing on extremism in the military prompts partisan broadsides

The first in a series of three House Veterans' Affairs Committee hearings on the recruitment of veterans by violent militia groups in the U.S. highlighted the partisan divisions that remain among lawmakers in deciding how much of, or even if, a threat exists from domestic extremist groups.

During the first hearing Wednesday, a dozen researchers, academics, former military officers and veterans group leaders said veterans are increasingly joining militia groups and being radicalized online.

The panel cites three militia groups, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, as examples of groups that have demonstrated a willingness to use violence to achieve their ends and target veterans for recruitment.

GOP objections

But some Republicans on the committee took issue with the exclusion of what they called far-left extremist groups in the panel’s discussion and downplayed the potential threat from militia groups in the U.S.

“I hope every veteran in America is watching this hearing today and hearing from the majority party that our veterans are so stupid and susceptible to becoming domestic terrorists that Democrats have to save them,” said Jim Banks of Indiana.