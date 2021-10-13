‘Cal Ripken of Congress’ Dale Kildee dies at 92

Former Michigan Rep. Dale E. Kildee, the man some called the “Cal Ripken of Congress” for casting more than 20,000 votes over the more than three decades he served in the House, has died. He was 92.

Kildee’s death was announced Wednesday by his nephew Rep. Dan Kildee, who succeeded his uncle in representing Flint and the surrounding area in Congress.

“First and foremost, Dale was family. Born into a large Catholic family that cherished our Irish heritage, Dale was an incredible uncle and role model,” Dan Kildee said in a statement. “Later, as I followed in his footsteps into a life of public service, Dale became a political mentor to me.”

“I have lost a wonderful member of my family, and the people of Michigan lost an incredible public servant,” he continued. “We mourn his loss while recognizing the great contributions that he made to Flint, the state of Michigan and our country.”

The family did not share the cause of Kildee’s death.