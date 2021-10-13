Battleground Senate hopefuls tout early fundraising strength

This week’s fundraising deadline is an early test for Senate candidates looking to separate themselves from other hopefuls and prove they can run competitive campaigns.

Candidates must disclose fundraising and spending from July through September to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Friday. Some contenders are already releasing their fundraising hauls as an early sign of strength, with the midterm elections less than 13 months away.

The battle for the Senate is expected to break spending records in 2022, since each race could make the difference in which party controls the chamber. Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to take back the majority. In 2020, the average winning Senate candidate spent $27.2 million on his or her race, up from $15.8 million in 2018, according to OpenSecrets. Outside groups spent a combined $1.5 billion on Senate races in 2020, more than double the $659 million spent in 2018.

With outside money once again expected to pour into top battlegrounds, candidates’ own fundraising is critical. A large campaign war chest can help them combat millions of dollars spent by outside groups, since candidates pay lower television ad rates.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates eight states as Senate battlegrounds, and several Senate candidates in those states launched their campaigns in the late spring and early summer. As a result, reports filed Friday will reflect their first full fundraising quarters as Senate contenders. Other candidates did not have a full quarter to fundraise because they launched their campaigns late in the summer, but some are still showing sizable fundraising numbers in just a few weeks.