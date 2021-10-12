Transit, rail funding seen as vulnerable to reconciliation cuts

As Democrats work to reduce the $3.5 trillion topline of their reconciliation measure, transportation analysts worry dollars for transit and high speed rail will be a target.

The House budget reconciliation measure allocated $57.3 billion to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, including $10 billion for transit and $10 billion for high-speed rail.

But the rub is this: The House is also considering a Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill that included $550 billion in new spending for transportation and infrastructure.

When Congress is forced to pare programs to meet a new topline, critics can argue that transportation already got its slice of the pie.

“Certainly the argument that it had some funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill will make it harder for there to be robust funding,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said last week about transit and high-speed rail funding.