The song remains the same old song

The debate over raising the debt ceiling and President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda reminds me of the title of a 1965 song released by the Four Tops on the Motown label — “It’s the Same Old Song.”

I watch the two parties make the same arguments, offer the same criticisms of their opponents and make the same threats. And I watch the media offer the same warnings, promise the same disasters unless something is done and treat every deadline as if it is the most important one in the history of humanity.

In fact, almost everything you’ve seen over the past few weeks — the bluster, the whining, the prophecies of doom — has been predictable because it has happened repeatedly over the past few decades. As I wrote in my April 11, 2011, column in Roll Call: “Congress often waits until the clock is running out before it actually gets down to dealing with big issues, whether spending or policy matters. … But the current hyperpartisan political environment makes it even less possible than usual to negotiate deals well before the clock strikes midnight. That’s because party leaders and activists spend most of their time playing to each party’s political base, rallying supporters behind their agenda and mobilizing their base against the opposition.”

Remember that the “hyperpartisan political environment” I referred to in that column reflected the mood in 2011. Since then, the environment has become even more polarized.

The parties went through a similar struggle over President Barack Obama’s health care bill in 2009-2010 and over the budget in 2011. The dynamics are much the same. As I wrote in that past column: “Instead of getting the agreement that they could have had four or five months earlier, Democrats on Capitol Hill beat their drums for the public option to keep the party’s grassroots energized. That helped with Democratic fundraising and kept liberals (both on Capitol Hill and in the rank and file) feeling good about the president and the congressional leadership. Democrats finally passed a health care reform bill that didn’t include the public option only when the alternative was no bill at all. Liberals, of course, were less than happy about the outcome, but at least they could accept that party leaders had fought until the last possible moment for the best bill, compromising only when absolutely necessary.”