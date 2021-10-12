Emergency funds could kick-start slow Afghan resettlement

Only a fraction of the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who have arrived in the United States in recent months have been resettled into American communities, while the vast majority remain on U.S. military bases.

But an infusion of $6.3 billion in government funds, allocated in the stopgap spending bill signed into law Sept. 30, could provide a much-needed boost to the resettlement effort. The additional funding authority may help clear problems stemming from a combination of mandatory medical quarantines, scarce resources and sheer volume of people in need.

Only around 7,000 of the Afghans who have arrived in the U.S. after the Taliban takeover have been “matched with resettlement agencies and affiliates to join communities in 46 states across the country where they will receive initial relocation services,” a State Department spokesperson said last week.

But most of the evacuees — more than 53,000 — continue to wait at one of eight domestic U.S. military bases, with an additional 15,000 being vetted at overseas sites before they can enter the country, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

As increasing numbers of people arrived at U.S. bases from overseas “lily pad” locations, without equal numbers of people leaving to be resettled, populations at the bases expanded, straining resources.