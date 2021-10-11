It’s hard to find states more different than New Mexico and Rhode Island. One is big, the other small; one is landlocked mountain ranges and high desert, the other seaside coast. But both count on a healthy, clean environment, and each presents wondrous natural beauty.

So we both fight tirelessly to defend that environment as climate dangers mount. Whether the worsening danger is wildfires or coastal flooding, we recognize the importance of dedicated federal funding to conserve that beauty for future generations.

We both also recognize that conservation funding should be distributed equitably between inland and coastal needs, and that right now the balance is far from fair. Because the dangers to both are rapidly worsening, setting coastal and inland needs against each other would be wrong. We must do more, to save all that we can, while we can.

In the Mountain West, fire and drought worsen by the year, stressing vital New Mexican resources. The combination of dwindling snowpack and an intensifying fight for water means some sections of the once-mighty Rio Grande may never again flow year-round. And shorter winters and drier summers have contributed to dangerous wildfires, like the Little Bear and Las Conchas fires that destroyed homes and threatened lives.

Coastal communities face equally grave challenges. Air and ocean temperatures are rising, driving out iconic Northeast species like maple trees and winter flounder. Heavy rains trigger more frequent and more dangerous flooding. Hurricanes Ida, Sandy and Irene preview the decades ahead, when storm surge and wind damage will worsen. And sea levels are rising — a danger that will redraw the map of Rhode Island, transforming its present coast into an archipelago of islands.