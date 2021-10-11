What keeps the White House COVID-19 task force chair up at night?

Mary C. Curtis, host of the Equal Time podcast, usually ends her show by sharing what’s keeping her up at night. This past week, she posed the same question to Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine.

Here’s a transcript of that conversation, edited for clarity and brevity, on the latest on COVID-19 and equity:

Mary C. Curtis: So at the beginning of this pandemic, Black folks and Latinos were overwhelmingly being impacted for so many reasons. They were disproportionately frontline workers. They were living in communities that had systemic health issues, with tougher access to health care, and also living in multigenerational households. Has that changed since the vaccine?

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith: Yeah, it can feel like so long ago. And it really it hasn’t been, we’re talking about just the past year and a half. And your summary was just spot on — all the many reasons why we saw communities of color, in particular, just get hit so incredibly hard by the pandemic. And hit hard in terms of the health consequences — age adjusted rates of who was in the hospital and death are just sky high. And, of course, we think about the economic impact in our communities, we think about the educational impact. So not an issue of biology, but really an issue of the social realities, and the legacy of discriminatory practices and policies over generations. So that’s such an important context for us to set.

And then, where are we now? Not one, not two, but three vaccines in the United States are effective at protecting us from the worst of COVID-19. Hundreds of millions of doses given safely, for free and easy to access. So it’s so important to revisit this question — is everybody benefiting from the promise of vaccination?